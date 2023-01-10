Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Tue. tally in 10 weeks

10 January 2023, 10:37
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Tue. tally in 10 weeks

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest Tuesday tally in 10 weeks in a sign of a downturn in the virus' spread, YONHAP reports.

The country reported 60,041 new COVID-19 infections, including 87 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 29,599,747, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked the lowest for any Tuesday since Nov. 1, when the country reported 58,359 new cases.

The country added 44 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,669. The number of critically ill patients came to 541, up from 532 the previous day, the KDCA said.

The government has been stepping up its efforts to contain the local spread of the virus by overseas entrants, monitoring the recent surge in infections in China and other adjacent regions.

Of the 87 new cases of overseas infections reported Tuesday, 53, or 61 percent, were from China, the KDCA said.

Last week, South Korea began requiring arrivals from China to present a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding and undergo a post-entry PCR test to help slow the overseas inflow of the virus.

Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao also have to show a negative pre-entry virus test.


Photo: Yonhap



Related news
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 11 weeks
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 65,000; pre-entry testing required for travelers from China
Seoul lifts citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings
Теги:
Read also
Russia records 4,201 daily COVID cases, 46 deaths — crisis center
Appian Way bids for UNESCO status
Brazil’s official inflation closes out 2022 at 5.79%
COVID: Cases up 11.4%, deaths up 9.8% in a week in Italy
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 11 weeks
World Bank slashes global growth forecast for 2023 to 1.7%
France to raise legal retirement age to 64 by 2030
COVID-19 kills 7 more Iranians over past 24 hours
News Partner
Popular
1 3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
3 Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
4 Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
5 President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

News