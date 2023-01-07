Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 4th straight day

7 January 2023, 14:13
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell for the fourth consecutive day Saturday amid the government's efforts to prevent the inflow of the virus from China, Yonhap reports.

South Korea confirmed 53,807 new coronavirus infections, including 219 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,473,834, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload surged to over 80,000 earlier this week but has since been on a steady decline. Compared with a week earlier, Saturday's figure is down by 9,297.

The country added 60 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,556.

The number of critically ill patients came to 544, down from the previous day's 548.

South Korea has been strengthening quarantine efforts for overseas entrants in the wake of the recent surge in infections in China and other adjacent regions.

Arrivals from China are required to present a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding. The measure, which went into effect Thursday, came after the government began requiring them to undergo a post-entry PCR test Monday.

Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao will also be required to show a negative pre-entry virus test starting Saturday.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

