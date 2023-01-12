Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases dip to lowest Thursday tally in 11 weeks

    12 January 2023, 17:40

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest Thursday tally in 11 weeks, with rising imported cases putting health authorities on high alert, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 43,953 new COVID-19 infections, including 135 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 29,698,043, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The tally marked the lowest for any Thursday since Oct. 27, when the country reported 34,972 new cases.

    The country added 76 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,821. The number of critically ill patients came to 510, down 30 from the previous day, the KDCA said.

    The South Korean government has ramped up monitoring for overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following the abrupt lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.

    Of the 135 new cases of overseas infections reported Thursday, 90, or 66.6 percent, were from China, according to the KDCA.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
    COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
    Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
    Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan