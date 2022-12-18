Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 60,000 amid virus surge worries

    18 December 2022, 14:43

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 60,000 Sunday due to fewer tests a day earlier amid concerns of a surge in cases during the winter season, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 58,862 new COVID-19 infections, including 85 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,188,293, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The daily caseload jumped to over 86,830 on Tuesday, the highest in three months, from 25,657 a day ago but it had been on the decline to 66,930 on Saturday.

    Health authorities remain on alert over another virus surge as the government mulls whether to lift the country's indoor mask mandate, the last remaining COVID-19 restriction.

    The KDCA plans to give a briefing on its indoor mask mandate readjustment plan on Friday.

    The country added 42 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 31,395. The number of critically ill patients stood at 520, the highest in three months.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Malaysia reports 993 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths
    Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops in Kazakhstan
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 203 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 December 18. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan and Spain aim to deepen strategic partnership further
    3 December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 3.9M earthquake rocks territory of Kazakhstan
    5 Snow forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan Dec 18