Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea’s beef imports hit record high in 2022

17 March 2023, 17:43
S. Korea’s beef imports hit record high in 2022

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's imports of beef reached a record high last year on growing demand for the meat and the government's zero-tariff scheme, data showed Friday, Yonhap reports.

The country's beef imports came to 477,000 tons in 2022, or the largest volume ever, compared with 453,000 tons a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Rural Economic Institute.

Beef imports have been on a constant rise in recent years, and last year's figure marked a 60 percent growth from that in 2015, the institute said.

The increase came as the government lifted tariffs on imported beef and other foodstuffs in an effort to curb high inflation and ease burdens on the people.

By nation, U.S. beef accounted for 55.3 percent of South Korea's total imports of the meat last year, followed by Australian beef with 34 percent and beef from New Zealand with 4.8 percent and from Canada with 4.1 percent, according to the data.


Related news
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
S. Korea to launch its space rocket Nuri from mid-May to late-June
Yoon, Biden announce S. Korea to host 3rd Summit for Democracy
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News