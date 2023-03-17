S. Korea’s beef imports hit record high in 2022

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's imports of beef reached a record high last year on growing demand for the meat and the government's zero-tariff scheme, data showed Friday, Yonhap reports.

The country's beef imports came to 477,000 tons in 2022, or the largest volume ever, compared with 453,000 tons a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Rural Economic Institute.

Beef imports have been on a constant rise in recent years, and last year's figure marked a 60 percent growth from that in 2015, the institute said.

The increase came as the government lifted tariffs on imported beef and other foodstuffs in an effort to curb high inflation and ease burdens on the people.

By nation, U.S. beef accounted for 55.3 percent of South Korea's total imports of the meat last year, followed by Australian beef with 34 percent and beef from New Zealand with 4.8 percent and from Canada with 4.1 percent, according to the data.