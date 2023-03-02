Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea’s aerospace administration to be launched by end of 2023

2 March 2023, 12:44
S. Korea's aerospace administration to be launched by end of 2023

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea will launch an independent aerospace administration to assume full charge of the state-led space programs and aeronautics research by the end of this year, the science ministry said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The Ministry of Science and ICT preannounced the enactment of a special law to establish the national aeronautics administration, or the Korean version of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The ministry said it will seek parliamentary approval in June and open the administration in December.

Under the new law, the new administration will lead the country's space program, aeronautics research and space research, including moon and Mars exploration projects.

It will recruit top space experts and researchers at home and abroad, with foreign nationals to be eligible for a post in the administration, according to the science ministry.

The launch of the new aerospace ministry is part of the South Korean government's long-term plans to seek future growth momentum and make its presence felt on the world stage in the midst of the fierce competition for space projects throughout the world.

So far, South Korea's space projects have been led mainly by the government and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

Since the first satellite KITSAT-1 in 1992, the country has sent a slew of satellites into space. Last year, it conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket, Nuri.

And it sent the first lunar orbiter Danuri last year in South Korea's first space mission beyond Earth's orbit to measure the terrain, magnetic strengths, gamma rays and other traits of the lunar surface.

South Korea will carry out its third launch of Nuri in May.


