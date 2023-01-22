S. Korea reports 16,624 COVID-19 cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

22 January 2023, 13:15

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 16,624 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest number for a Sunday in 15 weeks, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday, Yonhap reports.

The new cases, including 70 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 29,999,529, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked the lowest for any Sunday since Oct. 9, when the country reported 17,646 new cases.

The country added 24 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,209. The number of critically ill patients came to 460, up from 436 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr