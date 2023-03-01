S. Korea reports 12,291 new COVID-19 cases: KDCA

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 12,291 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday amid a gradual slowdown in the pace of infections, Yonhap reports.

The figure is slightly higher than the previous day's 10,817 cases, but 785 cases lower compared with a week ago. The virus has been spreading more slowly despite the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.

Of Wednesday's total, 24 cases were from overseas, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The country added 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,988, and the number of critically ill patients stood at 145, down from the previous day's 164.

The total caseload so far came to 30,526,012.

Amid the downward trend, South Korea lifted the post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China on Wednesday. But the pre-arrival test is still mandatory until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions.