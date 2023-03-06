S. Korea plans Yoon’s Japan visit to meet Kishida in mid-March

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese and South Korean governments are planning President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan on March 16 and 17 to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a diplomatic source said Monday, Kyodo reports.

The planned visit comes as momentum builds toward mending bilateral relations, with South Korea announcing the same day its plan for settling a wartime labor compensation dispute with Japan.