Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea: New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread

    20 February 2022, 14:46

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 for the third day in a row Sunday due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 104,829 new COVID-19 infections, including 104,732 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,962,837 according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

    The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,405, up 51 from a day earlier. The fatality rate was 0.38 percent, the KDCA said.

    The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was up 31 to 439.

    Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul registered 22,100 new cases while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon added 31,326 and 9,188 cases, respectively. Cases from overseas rose 97 to 28,100.

    South Korea has seen caseloads spike in recent weeks as the omicron variant raged across the country, with the daily counts nearly doubling in just a week after surpassing 50,000 for the first time on Feb. 10.

    The daily caseload exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Friday.

    Despite the virus surge, the government on Friday decided to ease the business hour curfews for cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m., for the next three weeks, a move unwelcomed by some experts amid concerns over a further virus uptick.

    The decision came amid a strong backlash from small merchants and self-employed people who have complained that prolonged antivirus measures are dragging down sales.

    The partially relaxed antivirus curbs will be in place until March 13, with the cap on private gatherings unchanged at six people, the health agency said.

    As of Sunday, 30.46 million people, or 59.4 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.30 million, accounting for 86.3 percent, it said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to a number of countries
    Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    5 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay