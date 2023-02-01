Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea may test-fire new ‘high-power’ Hyunmoo ballistic missile in near future: source

1 February 2023, 20:40
S. Korea may test-fire new ‘high-power’ Hyunmoo ballistic missile in near future: source

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea is looking to test-launch a new «high-power» ballistic missile in the near future, an informed source said Wednesday, in a move to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean military threats, Yonhap reports.

The country has been working on the development of the missile, known as Hyunmoo-5, as a core asset of its deterrence capabilities.

Earlier in the day, speculation emerged that the state-run Agency for Defense Development may test-fire it at its Anheung test site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday due to a navigational warning applicable to nearby waters for Friday and Saturday.

But the defense ministry said there is no plan for any maritime live-fire training Friday, apparently hinting the plan for the missile test might have been canceled or delayed.

The missile is known to be capable of carrying a warhead weighing 8-9 kilograms with a thrust of 75 ton-force, and of descending at a speed of Mach 10 after reaching an apogee.

Its maximum range remains unknown, but observers said that it may be able to fly 3,000 kilometers or farther -- a distance covered by an intermediate-range missile.

The missile, if fielded, is expected to serve as a centerpiece of Seoul's Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict.

KMPR is a pillar of the three-axis deterrence structure that includes the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Thursday tally in 31 weeks
S. Korea to resume construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 nuclear reactors this year
Теги:
Read also
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day
COVID in Italy: Cases down 13% in 7 days but deaths up 27%
Apple posts largest decline in sales since 2019
COVID in Italy: Rt number and incidence fall further
3 dead, over 800 injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
N. Korea adopts law on protection of ‘state secret’
17 killed in truck-passenger bus collision in northwest Pakistan
Japan gov’t considering mask-free school graduation ceremonies
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

News