    S. Korea, Japan begin high-level talks over trade war

    16 December 2019, 14:16

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea and Japan started high-level talks in Tokyo on Monday as the first step to seek a breakthrough in settling their monthslong trade row that undermines bilateral economic ties and potentially disturbs international supply chains.

    The meeting marks the first of its kind since June 2016 and is crucial for dealing with their trade conflict. It is also the first official gathering of trade officials between the two Asian neighbors after Seoul conditionally suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan last month as a gesture to settle the trade row, Yonhap reports.

    At the director-general level meeting, South Korea and Japan plan to discuss a variety of issues related to each other's export control systems, including regulations of sensitive technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

