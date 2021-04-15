Go to the main site
    S. Korea issues stamps honoring 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

    15 April 2021, 20:35

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of. Thanks to the collaboration between the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea and the host country’s largest postal operator Korea Post issued commemorative stamps dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Some of the stamps were donated to the collection of the Korea Postage Stamp Museum. As the director of the museum Na Sang-kuk noted, through the new exhibit numerous visitors of the site might become interested to learn more about the culture of Kazakhstan.

    Over the years, the Museum has held dozens of thematic exhibitions on various topics covering culture, traditions, significant national and international events.

    The oldest in the collection of the museum is the stamp of the Chosun dynasty issued in 1884, and the youngest now is the stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

