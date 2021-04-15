Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Independence day

S. Korea issues stamps honoring 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 April 2021, 20:35
S. Korea issues stamps honoring 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of. Thanks to the collaboration between the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea and the host country’s largest postal operator Korea Post issued commemorative stamps dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Some of the stamps were donated to the collection of the Korea Postage Stamp Museum. As the director of the museum Na Sang-kuk noted, through the new exhibit numerous visitors of the site might become interested to learn more about the culture of Kazakhstan.

Over the years, the Museum has held dozens of thematic exhibitions on various topics covering culture, traditions, significant national and international events.

The oldest in the collection of the museum is the stamp of the Chosun dynasty issued in 1884, and the youngest now is the stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty