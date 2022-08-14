Qazaq TV
S. Korea: Heavy rain-caused deaths stand at 14; number of missing rises to 6
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The deaths from heavy rains stood at 14 and the number of people registered missing rose to six from four as two more people were reported missing in the central region, officials said Sunday, Yonhap reports.

Of the dead, eight died in Seoul, four in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and two in the eastern Gangwon Province, according to data from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Heavy rains also pounded the nation's central region late last week, including South Chungcheong Province. Two people were missing as of early Sunday in the province as their truck was swept away in a rainstorm, officials said.

So far, six people have remained unaccounted for in the Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Chungcheong provinces.

About 7,480 people across the country have evacuated from their homes, it added.

A total of 525 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul from last Monday to Wednesday morning, while Yangpyeong, 45 kilometers east of Seoul, recorded an accumulated 526.2 mm of rain during the period, according to the state weather agency.

