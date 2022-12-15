Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan

    15 December 2022, 21:41

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has drafted its first plan to develop unmanned defense systems with an aim to reduce combat casualties and address potential troop shortages caused by its low birthrate, the defense ministry said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

    Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul presided over the inaugural session of the defense science technology coordination committee to discuss the draft plan and the possibility of the military using civilian drones for security operations.

    The plan centers on efforts to establish unmanned defense infrastructure, develop related technologies and standards, and craft procedures for their potential development, according to the ministry.

    The committee meeting was attended by officials from the ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, as well as the ministries of science, industry and land, and other related state research agencies.

    Shin stressed the importance of putting the plan «into action.»

    «I call on all related organizations to play an active role (in implementing it),» he was quoted as saying.

    The committee was born earlier this year after the ministry incorporated two related consultative bodies in charge of defense artificial intelligence and unmanned defense systems under the goal of effectively applying cutting-edge technologies to military operations.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000
    S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
    Popular
    1 Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention
    2 No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 15
    3 December 15. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana
    5 279 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan