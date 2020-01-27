S. Korea considering sending chartered flight to evacuate citizens from Wuhan

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea is considering sending a chartered flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus, government sources said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Officials from the foreign ministry, the interior ministry, the health ministry and the transport ministry held a meeting to discuss safety measures for South Koreans remaining in Wuhan, estimated at around 500 to 600, including mobilizing a chartered flight to bring them home, the sources said.

«We are aware of the urgency of the situation, and we are also consulting with China on the issue,» an official said. «There are many things to prepare as a package, such as strengthening the local quarantine system in case South Koreans arrive from there.»

Another official said, however, that it seems unlikely a charter flight will be arranged immediately.

All trains and flights from Wuhan have been suspended, and all roads out of the city have also been blocked since last week.

Other countries like the United States are also planning to arrange charter flights.

The U.S. plans to use chartered flights to evacuate about 1,000 American citizens, including personnel at its consulate, while Japan is expected to arrange a charter flight as early as Tuesday, Kyodo New cited a government official as saying on Monday.



