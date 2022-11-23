Go to the main site
    S. Korea confirms 4th case of monkeypox: KDCA

    23 November 2022, 07:36

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox, health authorities said, YONHAP reports.

    The patient is a medical worker of a hospital, where the country's third monkeypox patient was hospitalized for a test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

    The person has been on a high-risk list after being accidentally pricked by an injection needle while taking a skin lesion sample from the patient on Nov. 14.

    Following the accident, the person got a vaccine shot, but tested positive on Tuesday.

    The country reported its first three cases of monkeypox in June, September and earlier this month.


    Photo: Yonhap
