News >
S. Korea confirms 4th case of monkeypox: KDCA
23 November 2022, 07:36
SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox, health authorities said, YONHAP reports.
The patient is a medical worker of a hospital, where the country's third monkeypox patient was hospitalized for a test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The person has been on a high-risk list after being accidentally pricked by an injection needle while taking a skin lesion sample from the patient on Nov. 14.
Following the accident, the person got a vaccine shot, but tested positive on Tuesday.
The country reported its first three cases of monkeypox in June, September and earlier this month.
Photo: Yonhap
Read also
News Partner