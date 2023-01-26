Go to the main site
    S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM

    26 January 2023, 19:41

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that South Korea will increase investments and provide more policy support to the field of artificial intelligence (AI), with a goal of becoming one of the world's top three AI powerhouses by 2027, Yonhap reports.

    «By 2027, (South Korea) will take a leap toward one of the world's top three AI powerhouses,» Han told a policy meeting on data and AI technologies.

    To achieve the goal, Han said the government will create demand for AI services in public and private sectors, and help AI firms increase their corporate size.

    The government plans to help connect AI service providers with local businesses to create customized solutions.

    The government will also step up efforts to provide tailored services based on AI and data technologies by disclosing public data to the private sector, Han said.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

