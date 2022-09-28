Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    S Kazakhstan starts sugar-beet harvesting

    28 September 2022, 17:38

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region started sugar-beet harvesting campaign, Kazinform reports.

    69 farm households in five districts sowed 5,500 ha with sugar-beet, the regional agriculture department reports. It is planned to harvest 214,400 tons of sugar-beet.

    The average yield is expected to stand at 350 centners. 122,500 tons will be delivered to the sugar plants in Zhambyl region. The Merke district sugar plant is expected to receive the first batch of new sugar-beet yield.

    Last year there were sowed 5.2 ha of sugar-beet, 172,100 sugar-beet was harvested with average yield of 333,8 centners. Next year the acreage will reach 10,000 ha.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh National Economy Minister, General Director of OPEC Fund for Int’l Development meet
    Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products