Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture
S Kazakhstan starts sugar-beet harvesting
28 September 2022, 17:38

S Kazakhstan starts sugar-beet harvesting

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region started sugar-beet harvesting campaign, Kazinform reports.

69 farm households in five districts sowed 5,500 ha with sugar-beet, the regional agriculture department reports. It is planned to harvest 214,400 tons of sugar-beet.

The average yield is expected to stand at 350 centners. 122,500 tons will be delivered to the sugar plants in Zhambyl region. The Merke district sugar plant is expected to receive the first batch of new sugar-beet yield.

Last year there were sowed 5.2 ha of sugar-beet, 172,100 sugar-beet was harvested with average yield of 333,8 centners. Next year the acreage will reach 10,000 ha.


Related news
Kazakh National Economy Minister, General Director of OPEC Fund for Int’l Development meet
Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation
Read also
N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
Sherkhan Murtaza’s sculpture unveiled in Taraz
Zhetysu to turn into one of sugar producing centers in Kazakhstan – President
Kazakh officials, experts, and NGOs continue to debate carbon neutrality doctrine ahead of COP-27 in Egypt
Kazakh National Economy Minister, General Director of OPEC Fund for Int’l Development meet
N Kazakhstan launches new poultry farm
Kazakhstani farmers to produce more wheat than expected
Kazakhstan threshes 21.6 mln tons of wheat in bunker weight
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive