28 September 2022, 17:38

S Kazakhstan starts sugar-beet harvesting

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region started sugar-beet harvesting campaign, Kazinform reports.

69 farm households in five districts sowed 5,500 ha with sugar-beet, the regional agriculture department reports. It is planned to harvest 214,400 tons of sugar-beet.

The average yield is expected to stand at 350 centners. 122,500 tons will be delivered to the sugar plants in Zhambyl region. The Merke district sugar plant is expected to receive the first batch of new sugar-beet yield.

Last year there were sowed 5.2 ha of sugar-beet, 172,100 sugar-beet was harvested with average yield of 333,8 centners. Next year the acreage will reach 10,000 ha.