Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Rybakina wins round of 32 at Slovenia hard tournament
14 September 2022, 09:56

Rybakina wins round of 32 at Slovenia hard tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina played a debut singles match at the WTA hard tournament in Portoroz, Slovenia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a round of 32, Rybakina played vs. German tennis player Laura Siegemund (world No173) and won in three sets: 6:7, 6:4, 7:6 during the tie break. The match lasted for 3 hours and 25 minutes.

During the match, Rybakina hit 14 aces and made four double faults. She also won eight points and three games in a row.

Presently, Rybakina stands on the 25th line of the WTA ranking.

Photo: sports.kz






Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive