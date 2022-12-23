Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina played the second match at the World Tennis League (WTL) hard tournament being held in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Paired with German tennis player Alexander Zverev (world No12), Rybakina beat Canadian/Indian duo Félix Auger-Aliassime/Sania Mirza in three sets - 7:5, 6:3, 10:5.

The game lasted for one hour and 23 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh/German duo hit eight aces and made four double faults. They won also four points and three games in a row.

In the first match, Rybakina won over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (world No5).

It should be reminded, that Rybakina is a member of the Hawks team. Her teammates are Alexander Zverev from Germany and Dominik Thiem from Austria.





Photo: sports.kz