Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Rybakina visits UEFA headquarters

    27 July 2022 09:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina visited the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Kazinform reports.

    On her Instagram account Rybakina posted a photo with the Champions League Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of this tournament.

    «Thank you so much @uefa_official for the amazing experience and the warm welcome,» she posted.

    Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina won her 2022 Wimbledon Championships title on July 9 in a match vs. world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur with the score 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

    Photo: instagram.com/lenarybakina
    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis #Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association