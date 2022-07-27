Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina visits UEFA headquarters
27 July 2022 09:26

Rybakina visits UEFA headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina visited the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Kazinform reports.

On her Instagram account Rybakina posted a photo with the Champions League Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of this tournament.

«Thank you so much @uefa_official for the amazing experience and the warm welcome,» she posted.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina won her 2022 Wimbledon Championships title on July 9 in a match vs. world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur with the score 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.


Photo: instagram.com/lenarybakina



Related news
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
Read also
3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive