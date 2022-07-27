Qazaq TV
Rybakina visits UEFA Champions League headquarters
27 July 2022 09:26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina visited the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Kazinform reports.

On her Instagram account Rybakina posted a photo of the Champions League Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of this tournament.

«Thank you so much @uefa_official for the amazing experience and the warm welcome,» she posted.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina won her 2022 Wimbledon Championships title on July 9 in a match vs. world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur with the score 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.


Photo: instagram.com/lenarybakina


