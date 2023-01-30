Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count

    30 January 2023, 19:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina tops the WTA ace count from the 2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles with 54 aces, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the world No.10, fired a tournament record 54 aces. She was followed by Aryna Sabalenka who fired 46 aces throughout a journey to her first Grand Slam title. Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic rounds out the top-three with 31 aces.

    Coming in fourth and fifth are Caroline Garcia of France and Donna Vekić of Croatia with 25 and 24 aces, respectively.

    Notably, the Kazakhstani made it to her second Grand Slam final after claiming the Wimbledon champion title in 2022.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
    Elena Rybakina beats world’s no. 1 Iga Świątek at 2023 Australian Open
    Popular
    1 Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development
    2 People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
    3 COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
    5 Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria