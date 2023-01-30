Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count

30 January 2023, 19:48
Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina tops the WTA ace count from the 2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles with 54 aces, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the world No.10, fired a tournament record 54 aces. She was followed by Aryna Sabalenka who fired 46 aces throughout a journey to her first Grand Slam title. Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic rounds out the top-three with 31 aces.

Coming in fourth and fifth are Caroline Garcia of France and Donna Vekić of Croatia with 25 and 24 aces, respectively.

Notably, the Kazakhstani made it to her second Grand Slam final after claiming the Wimbledon champion title in 2022.


Photo: ktf.kz


