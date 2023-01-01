Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide

    1 January 2023, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Adelaide, Australia, hosted a draw ceremony of the WTA 500 Tournament slated for January 2-8, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the first round match, the Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina will play vs Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko will meet Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina will play against a qualifier, Veronika Kudermetova will face Amanda Anisimova. Ekaterina Alexandrova will play against Marketa Vondrousova, and Liudmila Samsonova will play vs Zhang Shuai.

    Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will join the tournament in the second round.
    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    January 2. Today's Birthdays
    January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President signs law on development of agglomerations
    President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve
    Popular
    1 Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1
    2 Kazakhstan reports 181 new COVID-19 cases
    3 Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide
    4 President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve
    5 Blast inflicts casualties in Afghanistan's capital city