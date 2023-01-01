Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide

1 January 2023, 11:46
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Adelaide, Australia, hosted a draw ceremony of the WTA 500 Tournament slated for January 2-8, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the first round match, the Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina will play vs Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko will meet Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina will play against a qualifier, Veronika Kudermetova will face Amanda Anisimova. Ekaterina Alexandrova will play against Marketa Vondrousova, and Liudmila Samsonova will play vs Zhang Shuai.

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will join the tournament in the second round.


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News