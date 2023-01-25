Go to the main site
    Rybakina to play vs Azarenka in 2023 Australian Open semifinals

    25 January 2023, 11:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA rankings) will hold on Thursday her semifinal match against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (ranked 24th) at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    The match will kick off at 02:30pm Astana time.

    Earlier, during the tournament, Rybakina defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 48th) - 7:5, 6:3, Slovenian Kaja Juvan (ranked 104th) — 6:2, 6:1, American Danielle Collins (ranked 11th) — 6:2, 5:7, 6:2, Polish Iga Swiatek (ranked 1st) — 6:4, 6:4, and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko (ranked 17th) — 6:2, 6:4.

    Photo: sports.kz

