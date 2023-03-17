Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina to face Swiatek in 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinals

    17 March 2023, 12:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World No 1 Iga Swiatek from Poland has booked her return to the WTA-1000 Indian Wells Masters semifinals after beating Romanian player Sorana Mihaela Cîrstea (world No 83) in the quarterfinals, Kazinform learned from Championat.com.

    Swiatek defeated Cîrstea with the score 6:2, 6:3. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

    In semifinals, Swiatek will face Wimbledon 2022 champion, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked 10th by the WTA.

    Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Rybakina scored 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 by the results of three sets. The win became a historical one for the Kazakh player. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells. This year, the winner of the tournament will receive 1,262,220 US dollars and 1,000 points.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10