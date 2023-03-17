Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina to face Swiatek in 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinals

17 March 2023, 12:54
Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World No 1 Iga Swiatek from Poland has booked her return to the WTA-1000 Indian Wells Masters semifinals after beating Romanian player Sorana Mihaela Cîrstea (world No 83) in the quarterfinals, Kazinform learned from Championat.com.

Swiatek defeated Cîrstea with the score 6:2, 6:3. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

In semifinals, Swiatek will face Wimbledon 2022 champion, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked 10th by the WTA.

Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Rybakina scored 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 by the results of three sets. The win became a historical one for the Kazakh player. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells. This year, the winner of the tournament will receive 1,262,220 US dollars and 1,000 points.


