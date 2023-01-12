Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina to compete for WTA 500 Adelaide 2 doubles champion's title

    12 January 2023, 09:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made it to the finals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 tournament, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Elena and Anastasia beat third-seed Lyudmyla Kichenok from Ukraine and Jeļena Ostapenko from Latvia in the semifinals with the score 6:4, 7:5.

    In the final match, the Kazakh-Russian duo will fight vs Czech tandem Miriam Kolodziejová/ Marketa Vondrousova or Brazilian/U.S. tandem Luisa Stefani/Taylor Townsend.

    Earlier, it was reported that Rybakina together with Pavlyuchenkova defeated Czech/Australian duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
    January 14. Today's Birthdays
    Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
    Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan