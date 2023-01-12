Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina to compete for WTA 500 Adelaide 2 doubles champion's title

12 January 2023, 09:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made it to the finals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 tournament, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Elena and Anastasia beat third-seed Lyudmyla Kichenok from Ukraine and Jeļena Ostapenko from Latvia in the semifinals with the score 6:4, 7:5.

In the final match, the Kazakh-Russian duo will fight vs Czech tandem Miriam Kolodziejová/ Marketa Vondrousova or Brazilian/U.S. tandem Luisa Stefani/Taylor Townsend.

Earlier, it was reported that Rybakina together with Pavlyuchenkova defeated Czech/Australian duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2.


