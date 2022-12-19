Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina is playing at the World Tennis League (WTL) tournament in Dubai, UAE, being held from December 19-24, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

18 tennis players will compete in the tournament. They are divided into four teams – Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, and Kites.

23-year-old Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan will play for the Hawks, and her teammates are Alexander Zverev from Germany, Dominik Thiem from Austria and Anett Kontaveit from Estonia.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, French Caroline Garcia, Indian Rohan Bopanna, Canadian Bianca Andreescu and Italian Andreas Seppi are in the Eagles.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Spanish Paula Badosa are the members of the Hawks team.

And the Kites consists of Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, Polish player Iga Świątek, Danish Holger Rune, Indian Sania Mirza and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

All the groups will play vs each other, and following the matches, the two best teams will meet again in the final round. Each tie will consist of three matches - one men's, one women's and the final mixed doubles match.

Thus, on December 20, Rybakina will play vs world No5 Sabalenka. On December 22, in a pair with Zverev she will play vs Canadian duo Auger-Aliassime and Bouchard. On December 23, she will hold another singles match against world No4, French Caroline Garcia.





