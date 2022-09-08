Rybakina to compete at Ostrava Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA ranking) will compete at the Ostrava Open 2022 tournament in Czech Republic slated for October 3-9, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The tournament entry list includes: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Anett Kontaveit (Estonia), Maria Sakkari (Greece), and Paula Badosa (Spain).

The prize fund of the tournament is $743,000. At the last year tournament, Rybakina reached the quarterfinal having lost to Iga Swiatek.

Earlier, Rybakina crashed out in the first round of the US Open 2022.

Photo: sports.kz














