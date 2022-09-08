Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina to compete at Ostrava Open 2022

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 September 2022, 11:24
Rybakina to compete at Ostrava Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA ranking) will compete at the Ostrava Open 2022 tournament in Czech Republic slated for October 3-9, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The tournament entry list includes: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Anett Kontaveit (Estonia), Maria Sakkari (Greece), and Paula Badosa (Spain).

The prize fund of the tournament is $743,000. At the last year tournament, Rybakina reached the quarterfinal having lost to Iga Swiatek.

Earlier, Rybakina crashed out in the first round of the US Open 2022.

Photo: sports.kz




Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10