Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina thanks Kazakhstanis for support

    21 March 2023, 10:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina addressed Kazakhstanis after her win in the Indian Wells Masters finals, Kazinform reports.

    «Thank you all for your firm support! My special gratitude to my fans in Kazakhstan, to local kids and teenagers, who now strive for new wins and gains! Everything is possible. Thank you for believing me and your long-standing support and my special thanks to sponsors @bankrbk, @kazminerals_official, @kazakhmys_official. With your support I can do my best on the court,» Rybakina’s post in Instagram reads.

    As reported, 2022 Wimbledon reigning champion Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka, ranked 2nd by WTA, in BNP Paribas Open scoring 7:6, 6:4.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory in Indian Wells.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10