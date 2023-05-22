Rybakina thanks fans for support after winning her 2nd WTA 1000 title

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina addressed her fans after winning her second WTA 1000 title of the year in Rome, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

As reported, in the final round, Rybakina won over Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina as the latter had withdrawn from the tournament in the 2nd set for an injury.

In an after-match address, Rybakina thanked her fans for the support and said she was ready to join the Roland Garros in Paris (France).

«Not the way I wanted to finish the match today. Hopefully Anhelina can recover quick and prepare for French Open. Just want to say thanks to everyone who supported me and happy with another title this year. See you everybody in Paris!» she said.

In turn, the official Twitter account of the Roland Garros tournament commented on Rybakina’s play at the BNL d'Italia. «All roads lead to the title,» reads a caption under Rybakina’s photo with a trophy in her hands.

The French Open starts on Monday, May 22.



