Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina thanks fans for support after winning her 2nd WTA 1000 title

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 May 2023, 08:58
Rybakina thanks fans for support after winning her 2nd WTA 1000 title Photo: sports.kz

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina addressed her fans after winning her second WTA 1000 title of the year in Rome, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

As reported, in the final round, Rybakina won over Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina as the latter had withdrawn from the tournament in the 2nd set for an injury.

In an after-match address, Rybakina thanked her fans for the support and said she was ready to join the Roland Garros in Paris (France).

«Not the way I wanted to finish the match today. Hopefully Anhelina can recover quick and prepare for French Open. Just want to say thanks to everyone who supported me and happy with another title this year. See you everybody in Paris!» she said.

In turn, the official Twitter account of the Roland Garros tournament commented on Rybakina’s play at the BNL d'Italia. «All roads lead to the title,» reads a caption under Rybakina’s photo with a trophy in her hands.

The French Open starts on Monday, May 22.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country
Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
Flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna remains on red alert
Flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna remains on red alert
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Quake recorded in China, Kazakh seismologists
Quake recorded in China, Kazakh seismologists