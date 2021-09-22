Rybakina stuns Russian Veronika Kudermetova in 1st round of WTA event in Czech Republic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has reached the second round of the WTA-500 Tour event in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Rybakina beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-3 in the two-set match of the first round of the Ostrava Open.

During 1 hour and 19 minutes Rybakina fired six aces, made one double fault, and saved five break points of seven, whereas her opponent Kudermetova hit three aces, made three double faults, and saved one break point of five.

The Kazakhstani is to face off against Magda Linette of Poland in the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

The Ostrava Open has a prize fund of $565,530. Its singles title currently belongs to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.



