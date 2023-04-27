Rybakina storms into 2nd round of 2023 Madrid Open doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 doubles tournament in Madrid, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia stunned the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in two straight sets 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open doubles.

In the match that lasted for 50 minutes the Kazakh-Russian pair fired four aces, won eight points, and eight games in a row.

Rybakina is to take on Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the second-round match of the Madrid Open singles.



