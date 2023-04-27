Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina storms into 2nd round of 2023 Madrid Open doubles

    27 April 2023, 19:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 doubles tournament in Madrid, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia stunned the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in two straight sets 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open doubles.

    In the match that lasted for 50 minutes the Kazakh-Russian pair fired four aces, won eight points, and eight games in a row.

    Rybakina is to take on Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the second-round match of the Madrid Open singles.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina fails in WTA 1000 singles event in Madrid
    Dimash Kudaibergen makes first move in World Chess Championship Game 12
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region