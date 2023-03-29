Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 08:54
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Reigning champion of Wimbledon 2022, Indian Wells Masters champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (ranked 7th by WTA) advanced to the 2023 Miami Open semifinals after beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th) 6-3, 6-0, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina’s winning streak began on the 12th of March, when she stepped into the Indian Wells court. She won this tournament and has already won four matches at the 2023 Miami open. She overwhelmed Anna Kalinskaya (ranked 64th), Paula Badosa (ranked 29th), Elise Mertens (ranked 39th), and Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th).

Previously, Rybakina failed to win the third round of the Miami Open tournament and tumbled out of it in 2021 and 2022. Last year, in Miami, Rybakina was defeated by American Jessica Pegula (ranked 3rd), and a year before she lost to Spanish player Sarah Sorribes-Tormo (ranked 106th).


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
