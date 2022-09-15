15 September 2022, 09:44

Rybakina storms into 2022 WTA Slovenia Open quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World No25 Elena Rybakina confidently won over Czech player Tereza Martincová (ranked 66th by WTA) in the second round of WTA 250 hard tournament in Slovenia, the national tennis federation informs.

In the first set, Elena lost to her opponent 0:4, after which she won seven games in a row.

In the quarterfinal, Elena will face Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko.

Photo: ktf.kz