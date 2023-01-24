Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played against 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win – 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).

In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) – Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.

It bears to remind that last year saw Elena Rybakina taking the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles title in London, making her the first Kazakhstani to win the coveted Grand Slam.





Photo: ktf.kz



