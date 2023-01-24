Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals

24 January 2023, 10:21
Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played vs 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win – 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).

In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) – Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Abai region to create 14,000 new jobs
Cabinet discusses Abai region's comprehensive development plan for 2023-2027
3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Abai region to create 14,000 new jobs
Cabinet discusses Abai region's comprehensive development plan for 2023-2027
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights
Kazakhstan records 46 fresh COVID cases over past 24 hr
UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues
3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses
2 Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
3 Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
4 What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
5 Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials

News