Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played vs 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win – 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).

In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) – Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.

Photo: ktf.kz