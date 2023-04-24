Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 April 2023, 09:57
Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings Фото: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

The top 3 remains unchanged – Iga Swiatek from Poland is 1st, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is 2nd and U.S. player Jessica Pegula is 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina remains on the 7th line. Recall that she withdrew from her last 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Stuttgart Open for an injury.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost six lines and occupies now 51st position.

As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic stands 1st, Barbora Krejcikova is 2nd and Jessica Pugula is 3rd.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost one line and now stands 26th. Rybakina climbed up to the 95th line after winning two spots.


