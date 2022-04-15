Rybakina smashes her opponent at Billie Jean King Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina had a smashing win over her opponent at the Billie Jean King Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina smashed German Laura Siegemund in the two-set match 6-0, 6-1 as part of the Kazakhstan-Germany Billie Jean King Cup encounter. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.

During the match, Rybakina fired six aces and made two double faults. She also saved eight points and won six games in a row.

Earlier it was reported Yulia Putintseva claimed the first win for Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying Round taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

In the opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup encounter between the teams of Kazakhstan and Germany, Putintseva beat the world's former number one, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.